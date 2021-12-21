Alex Periera returns, set to face Bruno Silva at UFC event on March 12

After making a splash in his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut by scoring a nasty knockout (KO) win over Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268 (see it again here), Alex Pereira will look to make it two in a row inside the Octagon.

According to MMA Fighting, the former kickboxing champion is set to return for his second fight under the UFC banner on March 12, 2022 against Bruno Silva. Winner of four straight, Pereira only has five fights in the MMA world since 2015, but his UFC debut was eagerly anticipated from fight fans due to the fact that the hard-hitting middleweight has two wins over current division champion Israel Adesanya in kickboxing, one via knockout.

Silva, meanwhile, is on a seven-fight win streak which includes winning his first three fights under the UFC banner, all via technical knockout (TKO). In fact, his last seven wins have come by way of stoppage via strikes. That said, it’s safe to bet this fight will be an all-out standup affair.

The ESPN+-streamed event will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev. In further action, Marlon Moraes will attempt to end this three-fight skid when he battles Song Yadong.

