UFC Vegas 45 medical suspensions: Six fighters tagged with potential six-month sits

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) was handing out medical suspensions like Herbert the Pervert hands out candy to the children of Quahog. Six fighters were slapped with potential six-month suspensions after the dust settled at UFC Vegas 45 last weekend in Las Vegas, with Cub Swanson and Justin Tafa leading the list of mandatory timeouts.

That’s not all.

Here are the rest of the UFC Vegas 45 injuries and medial suspensions from the folks at MixedMartialArts.com, helpfully compiled by MMA Fighting:

Chris Daukaus: suspended until Feb. 17 with no contact until Feb. 2 for laceration repair on nose.

Stephen Thompson: suspended until Feb. 2 with no contact until Jan. 18 for laceration repair on right eyelid.

Amanda Lemos: suspended until Jan. 18 with no contact until Jan. 9 for hard fight.

Angela Hill: suspended until Jan. 18 with no contact until Jan. 9.

Raphael Assuncao: needs left knee MRI, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until June 17. Suspended at minimum until Feb. 2 with no contact until Jan. 18.

Diego Ferreira: suspended until Jan. 18 with no contact until Jan. 9.

Cub Swanson: needs right hand long finger X-rayed, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until June 17.

Darren Elkins: suspended until Feb. 2 with no contact until Jan. 18 for laceration repair under right eye.

Justin Tafa: needs right thumb and left hand long finger X-rayed, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until June 17.

Harry Hunsucker: needs left knee MRI, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until June 17. Suspended at minimum until Feb. 17 with no contact until Feb. 2.

Sijara Eubanks: suspended until Jan. 18 with no contact until Jan. 9

Melissa Gatto: suspended until Jan. 9 with no contact until Jan. 2 for laceration repair under left eye.

Charles Jourdain: suspended until Jan. 9 with no contact until Jan. 2.

Andre Ewell: suspended until Feb. 17 with no contact until Feb. 2 for laceration repair on right maxillary.

Don’tale Mayes: needs left knee MRI, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until June 17.

Josh Parisian: suspended until Feb. 2 with no contact until Jan. 18 for laceration repair on left eyebrow.

Jordan Leavitt: needs right ankle X-rayed, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until June 17. No contact until Jan. 18.

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

