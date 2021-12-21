Not-phony Sean O’Malley celebrates open relationship: ‘We’ve had some dope threesomes’

Sean O’Malley is living the dream.

Or the nightmare, depending on which side of the threesome you’re on. The UFC bantamweight slugger, who recently joined the Top 15 at 135 pounds with his knockout victory over Raulian Paiva, has been vocal about the benefits of an open relationship.

Which he credits to his not-phony approach to partner Danya Gonzalez.

“Everyone’s definition of an open relationship is different,” O’Malley told Full Send Podcast (transcribed by Helena Sutan). “I like to think of ours as just an open-minded relationship where we don’t own each other. I don’t own her, and she doesn’t own me. When I first met Danya, I told her, ‘I don’t know why anyone would fuck the same chick for the rest of their life, I can’t do that.’ So she knew she wasn’t in love with a phony me. We’ve had some dope threesomes. Every relationship should be okay with it, that just needs to happen.”

O’Malley, who has a baby girl with Gonzalez, insists he wields that freedom responsibly.

I would caution anyone inspired by “Sugar’s” journey to avoid saying something stupid like “Well it works for Sean O’Malley!” when approaching their partner. Also, let’s consider how that same conversation might go if the roles were reversed.

“Hi honey, the craziest thing happened this morning and I met this guy...”

As far as his relationship with UFC, which remains closed while “Sugar” is under contract with Endeavor, you can expect to see the 27 year-old O’Malley — currently 15-1 with 11 knockouts — taking on tougher opponents in 2022.