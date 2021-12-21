The guy who just creamed Frank Mir is now fighting Junior dos Santos in Triad Combat

Junior dos Santos will finally get his wish.

The former UFC heavyweight champion will return to combat sports opposite Bulgarian bruiser Kubrat Pulev, who is perhaps best known to casual fight fans as the boxer who obliterated Frank Mir last month in Texas, under the questionable eye of referee Dan Miragliotta.

Dos Santos and Pulev are expected to hook ‘em up in a hybrid rules bout for Triller under the Triad Combat banner in February, according to a report from TMZ Sports, though an exact date and location have yet to be determined.

Dos Santos, who turns 38 in just a few weeks, parted ways with UFC after losing four straight fights, all by way of knockout. As for Pulev, 40, he put together a record of 28-2 with 14 knockouts in the “sweet science,” with his only two losses coming to Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

I guess “Cigano” will have to put his pro wrestling career on hold ... for now.