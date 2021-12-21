Belal Muhammad cracks welterweight Top 5 in latest UFC rankings update

Streaking welterweight bruiser Belal Muhammad captured his sixth straight victory with a dominant performance against two-time division title challenger Stephen Thompson in the UFC Vegas 45 co-main event last weekend at the APEX facility in Las Vegas.

The result was a promotion to No. 5 in the official 170-pound rankings.

In the UFC Vegas 45 main event, 265-pound power puncher Derrick Lewis beat the brakes off up-and-coming heavyweight Chris Daukaus; however, the “Black Beast” was already sitting pretty at No. 3 in the existing lineup and will gain no ground in today’s update.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Israel Adesanya

4. Francis Ngannou

5. Charles Oliveira

6. Jon Jones

7. Max Holloway

8. Dustin Poirier

9. Stipe Miocic

10. Brandon Moreno

11. Petr Yan

12. Glover Teixeira

13. Robert Whittaker

14. Jan Blachowicz

15. Cyril Gane

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Brandon Moreno

1. Deiveson Figueiredo

2. Askar Askarov

3. Alexandre Pantoja

4. Alex Perez

5. Brandon Royval

6. Kai Kara France

7. Rogerio Bontorin

8. Matheus Nicolau

9. Matt Schnell

10. David Dvorak

11. Amir Albazi +2

12. Tim Elliott -1

13. Su Mudaerji -1

14. Manel Kape

15. Tagir Ulanbekov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Petr Yan (Interim champion)

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Jose Aldo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Rob Font

6. Merab Dvalishvili

7. Dominick Cruz

8. Marlon Vera

9. Marlon Moraes

10. Pedro Munhoz

11. Frankie Edgar

12. Sean O’Malley +1

13. Ricky Simon *NR

14. Song Yadong

15. Raphael Assuncao -3

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI

1. Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. Yair Rodriguez

4. Chan Sung Jung

5. Calvin Kattar

6. Josh Emmett

7. Arnold Allen

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Dan Ige

10. Edson Barboza

11. Bryce Mitchell

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Movsar Evloev

14. Shane Burgos

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Charles Oliveira

1. Justin Gaethje

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Beneil Dariush

4. Islam Makhachev

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael dos Anjos

7. Tony Ferguson

8. Dan Hooker

9. Conor McGregor

10. Gregor Gillespie

11. Rafael Fiziev

12. Mateusz Gamrot *NR

13. Arman Tsarukyan

14. Brad Riddell

15. Diego Ferreira -3

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Colby Covington

2. Gilbert Burns

3. Leon Edwards

4. Vicente Luque

5. Belal Muhammed +5

6. Jorge Masvidal

7. Stephen Thompson -2

8. Neil Magny -1

9. Sean Brady -1

10. Michael Chiesa -1

11. Khamzat Chimaev

12. Geoff Neal

13. Li Jingliang

14. Santiago Ponzinibbio

15. Muslim Salikhov

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Marvin Vettori

3. Jared Cannonier

4. Derek Brunson

5. Paulo Costa

6. Jack Hermansson

7. Sean Strickland

8. Darren Till

9. Uriah Hall

10. Kelvin Gastelum

11. Brad Tavares

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Andre Muniz

14. Kevin Holland +1

15. Chris Weidman -1

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Glover Teixeira

1. Jan Blachowicz

2. Jiri Prochazka

3. Aleksandar Rakic

4. Anthony Smith

5. Thiago Santos

6. Magomed Ankalaev

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Nikita Krylov

10. Johnny Walker

11. Paul Craig

12. Jamall Hill

13. Ryan Spann

14. Jim Crute

15. Ion Cutelaba

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane (Interim Champion)

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Derrick Lewis

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Alexander Volkov

6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

7. Chris Daukaus

8. Shamil Abdurakhimov

9. Marcin Tybura

10. Tom Aspinall

11. Tai Tuivasa

12. Augusto Sakai

13. Blagoy Ivanov

14. Walt Harris

15. Sergei Pavlovich

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Amanda Nunes

4. Julianna Pena

5. Weili Zhang

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Holly Holm

8. Carla Esparza

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Katlyn Chookagian

11. Yan Xiaonan

12. Irene Aldana

13. Lauren Murphy +1

14. Mackenzie Dern -1

15. Aspen Ladd

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: ROSE NAMAJUNAS

1. Zhang Weili

2. Carla Esparza

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Yan Xiaonan

5. Mackenzie Dern

6. Nina Nunes

7. Tecia Torres +1

8. Michelle Waterson +1

9. Amanda Ribas +1

10. Amanda Lemos +1

11. Virna Jandiroba +2

12. Angela Hill

13. Jessica Pena +1

14. Brianna Van Buren +1

15. Luana Pinheiro *NR

Note: Claudia Gadelha retired and was removed from the strawweight rankings

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Katlyn Chookagian

3. Lauren Murphy

4. Jennifer Maia

5. Talia Santos

6. Viviane Araujo +1

7. Joanne Wood -1

8. Andrea Lee

9. Jessica Eye +1

10. Cynthia Calvillo -1

11. Alexa Grasso

12. Roxanne Modafferi

13. Maycee Barber

14. Manon Fiorot

15. Casey O’Neill

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: JULIANNA PENA

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Holly Holm

3. Irene Aldana

4. Aspen Ladd

5. Ketlen Vieira

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Raquel Pennington +1

8. Miesha Tate -1

9. Sara McMann

10. Macy Chiasson

11. Lina Lansberg

12. Pannie Kianzad

13. Karol Rosa

14. Julia Avila

15. Norma Dumont

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next month, particularly in the featherweight division, as Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze collide in the UFC Vegas 46 main event on Jan. 15 inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.