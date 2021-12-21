Latest UFC Vegas 47 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Hermansson vs Strickland’ on Feb. 5

Event: UFC Vegas 47: “Hermansson vs. Strickland”

Date: Sat., Feb. 5, 2022

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 47 Main Event On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

UFC Vegas 47 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chidi Njokuani

185 lbs.: Sam Alvey vs. Ian Heinisch

170 lbs.: Phil Rowe vs. Jason Witt

205 lbs.: Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques

135 lbs.: John Castaneda vs. Miles Johns

125 lbs.: Denys Bondar vs. Malcolm Gordon

145 lbs.: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Mike Trizano

185 lbs.: Bryan Battle vs. Tresean Gore

185 lbs.: Nick Maximov vs. Punahele Soriano

170 lbs.: Shavkat Rakhmonov and Carlston Harris

145 lbs.: Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

