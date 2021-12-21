Latest UFC Vegas 47 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Hermansson vs Strickland’ on Feb. 5

Event: UFC Vegas 47: “Hermansson vs. Strickland”
Date: Sat., Feb. 5, 2022
Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC Vegas 47 Main Event On ESPN+:
185 lbs.: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland
UFC Vegas 47 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:
185 lbs.: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chidi Njokuani
185 lbs.: Sam Alvey vs. Ian Heinisch
170 lbs.: Phil Rowe vs. Jason Witt
205 lbs.: Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques
135 lbs.: John Castaneda vs. Miles Johns
125 lbs.: Denys Bondar vs. Malcolm Gordon
145 lbs.: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Mike Trizano
185 lbs.: Bryan Battle vs. Tresean Gore
185 lbs.: Nick Maximov vs. Punahele Soriano
170 lbs.: Shavkat Rakhmonov and Carlston Harris
145 lbs.: Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 47 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.
Loading comments...