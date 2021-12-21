Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa.

Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout right here.

Woodley, who turns 40 in April, was a late replacement for the ailing Tommy Fury and was looking to avenge his split-decision loss to “The Problem Child” back in August. Last weekend’s result dropped “The Chosen One” to 0-2 inside the boxing ring but the undaunted Woodley plans to make his “sweet science” return at some point in mid 2022.

Elsewhere on the card, Miriam Gutierrez was suspended indefinitely after getting knocked around by Amanda Serrano in the “Leave No Doubt” co-main event, which aired on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) in the “Sunshine State.” The loss dropped Gutierrez to 14-2 with both losses coming by way of unanimous decision.

