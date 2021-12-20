Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong in the works for UFC event on March 12

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is in the process of finalizing a bantamweight bout between two fighters whose careers are headed in the opposite direction. According to MMA Fighting, Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong have verbally agreed to meet in the center of the cage at a Fight Night event on March 12, 2022.

Moraes is currently in the midst of the longest losing streak of his career, dropping three in a row, four of five overall. To make matters worse, “Magic” has been finished in his three previous bouts including his most recent technical knockout (TKO) loss to Merab Dvlashivili at UFC 266 a few months ago (see it here).

Moraes was once considered a legit threat to the division title, though he eventually came up short in his first and only shot at UFC gold against Henry Cejudo, who knocked him out at UFC 238 to win the vacant 135-pound title.

As for Yadong, he has won two straight and is 7-1-1 so far under the UFC banner, racking up impressive wins over Marlon Vera and Alejandro Perez. He was most recently seen taking out Julio Arce via TKO last month.

With a win over Moraes, Yadong (No. 14) will get a huge boost in the rankings and get him closer to the Top 10, while another loss for Moraes could put his future with the promotion on very thin ice.

For more upcoming UFC events click here