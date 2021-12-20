Chael Sonnen hit with FIVE separate alleged battery charges in hotel whooping spree

According to a “Sin City” police report, retired UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen treated guests of the Luxor Hotel and Casino the way Stone Cold Steve Austin treated The Alliance on Monday Night RAW.

I don’t want to say “The American Gangster” cleaned house but housekeeping layoffs were up 30 percent last weekend in Las Vegas. And if you think that’s hyperbole, remember that Sonnen was slapped with FIVE separate battery citations.

Related Former UFC Champ Arrested In Vegas

“Sonnen was issued a battery citation for each individual victim, then escorted off property,” Las Vegas Police Public Information Officer Larry Hadfield told MMA Fighting. “Due to the fact the misdemeanors were committed outside of a police officer’s presence, an arrest was not conducted.”

Video surfaced on Sunday of Sonnen being escorted from the premises by responding officers. Details on what transpired are scant, but early reports had “The American Gangster” banging on the door of a hotel room before the altercations began.

Sonnen, 44, has not competed since a technical knockout loss to Lyoto Machida under the Bellator MMA banner back in June 2019. That said, the Greco-Roman wrestler, who scored “All American” honors out of the University of Oregon, is a fixture on ESPN programming.

Sonnen has yet to comment.