Video: Idiot teen shoves Jorge Masvidal, begs for his life when ‘Gamebred’ responds

What happens when you bring a Jake Paul pay-per-view (PPV) to a state like Florida?

Anything and everything, which includes a beer-soaked cameo from the “Island Boys.” So it should come as no surprise to learn that UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal was also mixed up with the “Sunshine State” residents after some dopey teenager tried to make himself famous on Tik Tok.

“Kid decides to push Masvidal while Masvidal was facing the ring,” manager Ibrahim Kawa wrote on Twitter. “Quickly realizes that’s a big ‘no no’ when Masvidal turns around and starts screaming, ‘I’m 17, please I’m 17,’ with his hands up. Kids I tell you. Smh.”

But there are two sides to every story.

“So everyone is saying I pushed Masvidal, which is complete bullshit,” the offending teen told his Tik Tok followers. “All I said was Jake would knock him out like (Tyron) Woodley. Obviously he didn’t like that so his managers took my phone and deleted the whole video and now they're lying about it and trying to make me look like the bad guy. I got five grand for anybody who can show me a video where I pushed him.”

I haven't seen that video, but I did see this video where he makes fun of Masvidal and “his boyfriends.”

Paul scored a thunderous knockout victory over Woodley in their cruiserweight main event and is likely to make his next “sweet science” appearance against an opponent to be named. Hopefully “The Problem Child” and his traveling circus can find a less volatile destination for his 2022 return.