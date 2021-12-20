Video: Watch ‘Island Boys’ get showered with beer, booed out of the building at Paul vs Woodley 2

Prior to Jake Paul’s thunderous knockout win over Tyron Woodley at last weekend’s “Leave No Doubt” pay-per-view (PPV) event (see it again here), most of the action was taking place in the stands at Amalie Arena in Tampa, which should not come as a surprise when you consider some of the distinguished attendees.

Like Florida’s own “Island Boys.”

If you’re not familiar with “Flyysoulja” and “Kodiyakredd” — fraternal twins Alex and Franky Venegas — they went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons, sort of like a double-dose of the “Catch me outside” girl on Dr. Phil. And like most train wrecks, the public can’t seem to avert its eyes from this dynamic duo.

“The brothers did NOT get a warm welcome Saturday night in their home state,” TMZ Sports reported. “As soon as they entered Tampa’s Amalie Arena and walked to their ringside seats, the boos started raining down. Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd’s bleach-blond spiky faux locks make ‘em stand out in any crowd — and after the boos came actual booze. Several objects were hurled their way, including at least one full beer.”

The Island Boys were guests on Logan Paul’s podcast last week but stormed off the set and accused the hosts of being disrespectful. That hasn’t stopped them from turning their poolside freestyle into a genuine music video, which has somehow managed to unseat Woodley from the top of rap’s Cringe Mountain.

