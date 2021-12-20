Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Tyron Woodley after knockout loss to Jake Paul?

It was an action-packed weekend in combat sports with UFC Vegas 45 going down this past weekend (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada, an event that saw Chris Daukaus suffer his first-ever loss inside the Octagon after getting knocked out by Derrick Lewis in the first round (see it here). Also, Darren Elkins was absolutely obliterated by Cub Swanson, who put on a striking clinic to take out “The Damage” in the opening frame (highlights).

That said, Jake Paul stole a lot of shine from the UFC card over the weekend. “The Problem Child” flattened Tyron Woodley in their pay-per-view (PPV) headliner in Tampa, Fla., winning his second straight fight against “The Chosen One” just four months after their split-decision finish in Cleveland.

After five rounds of nothing but clinching, with a few punches thrown between, Paul unleashed a vicious right hand that caught Woodley clean, knocking him out on impact and sending him crashing to the canvas like a sack of potatoes. That gave the social media star yet another knockout on his resume and more ammunition to spit verbal venom, while further contributing to Woodley’s combat sports decline.

For those keeping score at home, that is now six straight losses for the former UFC Welterweight champion: four inside the Octagon and two inside the boxing ring. But, don’t go shedding any tears for him just yet, because Woodley plans to keep on fighting.

“I’m not done — please do not look at me with sorrow in your eyes,” Woodley said during the post-fight presser. “Please don’t look at me, like, shaking your head. I’ve fucked a lot of people up. A lot of people had to have that talk in the locker room, a lot of coaches had to go back to the drawing board.

“A lot of people in their mind, they knew that and I saw it in their face and it broke their heart when I took that from them,” Woodley added, while insisting the “young hungry bull” is back.

His confidence is admirable, but Woodley has done nothing to reinforce that statement — especially in his most recent performance against Paul. That said, “T-Wood” has no plans to hang ‘em up anytime soon. In fact, Woodley plans on competing at least four times in 2022 in some form or another.

The big question is, for who? And in what sport?

Woodley can always go back to mixed martial arts (MMA), but UFC isn’t going to re-sign him and Bellator MMA hasn’t shown much interest thus far. He can try to lock down a spot on PFL’s roster or maybe fight overseas for another promotion, but his downward decline over the last four years has likely diminished his value.

There’s always more boxing; but again, what has Woodley shown in his two fights against Paul that will entice promoters to book him against anyone worth paying for? He might get another “celebrity”-type fight here and there, but are people going to tune in?

It might be time to show him some Love.

For complete “Paul vs. Woodley 2” results and play-by-play, click here and here.