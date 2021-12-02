Impa Kasanganay abruptly released by UFC

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has released Impa Kasanganay from his contract. The move comes three months after suffering a first round knockout loss a the hands of Carlston Harris in September.

The move — which was reported by MMA Fighting — comes as a bit of a shock to many because Kasanganay only has two losses in four tries with the promotion after getting the call up following his second fight on Dana White’s “Contender Series.”

While there are plenty of things that go on behind the scenes when a fighter is released by the promotion most are unaware of, it’s hard to imagine it having anything to do with his win-loss record. For what it’s worth, Maki Pitolo (loser of three straight) and Sasha Palatnikov (loser of two in a row) — the two men Kasangany defeated inside the Octagon — are still employed by the promotion.

Kasanganay is now free to sign with any promotion and at 27 years of age, the promising contender — who has competed at both welterweight and middleweight — would be a great addition to any company.

Where would you like to see him land?