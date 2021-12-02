Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight Geoff Neal was arrested on Nov. 25, 2021 in McKinney, Texas and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and carrying an unlicensed weapon, both misdemeanors.

That’s according to a recent report from MMA Junkie, which states that “Hands of Stone” was booked into the Collin County Jail at around 4:00 a.m. and was later released on a $2,000 bond a little after 8:00 p.m.

There are no further details about the arrest in regards to the weapon or alcohol levels. Furthermore, Neal has not commented on the arrest.

The news comes just 10 days out from his scheduled bout against Santiago Ponzinibbio, which is set to go down at UFC 269 on Dec. 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC has not made a statement regarding his arrest, or whether or not it will affect his scheduled bout.

Neal is currently riding a two-fight losing streak, dropping back-to-back bouts to Stephen Thompson and Neil Magny. Prior to going on his skid, Neal had won seven straight fights, including his first five contests inside the Octagon.