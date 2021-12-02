Nate Diaz turned down ‘disrespectful’ offer to fight ‘rookie’ Khamzat Chimaev

UFC president Dana White recently claimed that trying to get a Welterweight to take on the challenge that is Khamzat Chimaev has been a headache for him because no one wants to face “Borz” despite many claiming they’ll take the fight on social media.

One man who admits he wants no part of “Wolf” is Nate Diaz, but it isn’t out of fear. According to the Stockton slugger, he turned down the opportunity to face “Borz” because he’s nothing more than a “rookie” that isn’t close to his level.

“They’re coming at me with [Chimaev], and I’m like, ‘Hold on, don’t disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie,’” Diaz told TMZ (via MMA Fighting). “I’m cool, you got four fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name,” he added before advising Chimaev to face fighters with similar records.

“Fight the newer guys in the UFC. There’s levels to this, and I don’t even want to hear his name.”

Diaz — who is 1-3 in his last four outings — went on to offer a suggestion for Chimaev’s next opponent, volunteering his teammate Nick Maximov, who is 7-0 but only has one win so far inside the Octagon.

“Hey Khamzat, if you in there, don’t be a b*tch, my boy’s right here, fight him,” Diaz said. “Anybody in the higher level even playing along to this Khamzat sh*t, you’re a b*tch, too, taking that sh*t. You’re a new rookie – deal with new people.”

As far as who Diaz is trying to fight, he is looking for someone in the Top 10, if not the Top 5.

“I’m trying to fight somebody in the UFC, like ASAP, but nobody wants to fight. I’ve been trying to get somebody for a minute. Anybody from the top 10, I’ve been trying to fight, in any weight division, but they all wanna keep their mouth shut cause they’re all scared,” he added before saying he’d love to get a slot on the upcoming UFC 270 card, which is scheduled to go down on Jan 22, 2021.

“Top 5, I’m fighting a top 5 guy ASAP,” Diaz said. “Let’s do January in Anaheim.”

Diaz — who hasn’t competed since losing to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 — has one fight remaining on his current UFC deal.