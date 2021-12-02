UFC title contender abruptly retires from MMA to preserve ‘mental health’

That’s a wrap.

UFC women’s featherweight title contender Felicia Spencer, just a few weeks removed from her third-round shellacking over Leah Letson at UFC Vegas 42, recently announced her retirement from MMA, citing the preservation of her mental health.

Spencer turned 31 just last week.

“I’ve made the decision to be done with my fighting career, if you want to call it a career, I call it more of an opportunity and I’m done pursuing the opportunity,” Spencer told Fight Bananas. “I’m really happy with where I left off and everything I’ve done. For me and for my personal decisions and everything, it’s time for me to be done, and part of the big reason just to inform everyone there’s not anything that happened to me, it’s just for me and my family.”

Spencer went undefeated in Invicta FC, capturing a division title along the way. Her UFC record (3-3) reflects a pair of decision losses to both Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes, two of the greatest female fighters in the history of cage fighting, along with a razor-thin defeat to Norma Dumont last May.

“Mental health has always been a big, important factor, and I always envisioned not being a fighter that stuck around longer than they should,” Spencer continued. “Even though I feel like I’m the best I’ve ever been, I feel like it’s time for me to be done. I’m not interested in having any more wars, I’m happy with where I’ve left my career. So, that’s it for me, guys.”

Spencer finishes 9-3 with seven stoppages across a span of six years as a pro. “Feenom” also racked up five wins in six fights on the amateur circuit — including a decision victory over UFC bantamweight Macy Chiasson — from 2012-15.