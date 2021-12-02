UFC Vegas 46: Calvin Kattar vows to make Giga Chikadze pay for talking smack, ‘Ninja’ responds

Calvin Kattar is tired of Giga Chikadze (allegedly) running his mouth.
“The Boston Finisher” will get a chance to do something about it when they collide in the upcoming UFC Vegas 46 featherweight main event next month in “Sin City,” a five-round headliner that is expected to air on the ESPN+ digital network.
“He said some shit after my last fight,” Kattar told The MMA Hour. “Supposedly Giga had said something — I honestly didn’t hear what he said — but it was distasteful. He had something to say after my last fight and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to make him pay in the next one.”
Kattar (22-5) has not seen action since his near-death experience against former champion Max Holloway in the UFC on ABC event back in January. “The Boston Finisher” is 6-3 under the UFC banner with four knockouts — but doesn’t want to talk about it.
“As far as the last fight, I know people are gonna want to talk about it, but even if I won that last fight, I probably wouldn’t want to talk about it,” Kattar continued. “I’m not so much focused on the last guy as I am the next guy, and even aside from that, I’m more focused on myself than the next guy. I really try to focus on what I can control, the present moment. It’s boring shit, man, but it pays and shows on fight night, just focusing on what you can control.”
Chikadze (14-2), who insists he’s the best striker in all of martial arts, is currently ranked three spots below Kattar at No. 8 and is mad as hell about it. The Georgian has put together an impressive nine-fight winning streak, including last August’s destruction of Edson Barboza.
“You don’t know what you’re talking about, but you still open your mouth,” a fired-up Chikadze replied on social media. “I’m not letting you dance for 25 minutes! I’ll pay you with my currency. #gigakick #R1”
Expect fireworks.
