Live: Bellator 272 ceremonial weigh-in video | Pettis vs. Horiguchi

The place is here, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., and the time is now. The weigh ins for Bellator 272: “Pettis vs Horiguchi” event tomorrow (Fri., Dec. 3, 2021) on Showtime go down today (Thurs., Dec. 2) ahead of the Bantamweight title fight between division champion Sergio Pettis and RIZIZN 135-pound titleholder, Kyoji Horiguchi.

The early weigh-ins will take place behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 1 p.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

135 lbs.: Sergio Pettis (134) vs Kyoji Horiguchi (134.5)

145 lbs.: Emmanuel Sanchez (145.25) vs Jeremey Kennedy (145.75)

185 lbs.: Johnny Eblen (185) vs. Collin Huckbody (185)

135 lbs.: Josh Hill (135.75) vs. Jared Scoggins (140)

145 lbs.: Kai Kamaka III (146) vs. John de Jesus (145.6)

170 lbs.: Levan Chokheli (170.8) vs. Vinicius de Jesus (169.6)

155 lbs.: Killys Mota (155.2) vs. Mike Hamel (155.8)

155 lbs.: Alexandr Shabliy (155.4) vs. Bobby King (156)

155 lbs.: Spike Carlyle (159) vs. Dan Moret (159.6)

170 lbs.: Oliver Enkamp (170) vs. Kyle Crutchmer (171)

155 lbs.: Justin Montalvo (154.8) vs. Jacob Bohn (154.8)

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 272 tomorrow evening on Showtime right here.

