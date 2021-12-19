Chael Sonnen was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, last night (Sat., Dec., 18, 2021) and hit with five misdemeanor battery citations, according to TMZ Sports.

The whole situation was described by the outlet as a brawl at a luxury hotel, with few other details provided; however, someone did provide TMZ a video though of Sonnen being led down the hotel hallway in handcuffs with a shirt half-draped over his head.

“Where’s that female that was here that said she got punched in the face?” one of the officers asks.

Here’s one eye witness account of what allegedly may have gone down:

A witness tells us [TMZ] she saw Sonnen banging on the door of a hotel room at the Four Seasons around 7 PM Saturday night. The witness says a couple walked by and a physical altercation broke out — the reason why is unclear. Sonnen, 6’1”, 200-ish lb. former fighter was easily handling the man, according to the witness. We’re told the woman accompanying the man began to scream, and someone called the police.

Sonnen is just the latest former UFC fighter to land himself in trouble with the law in “Sin City” recently.

Chael Sonnen was hit w/ 5 battery citations in Vegas Saturday night after allegedly fighting in a luxury hotel, and TMZ Sports has video of the MMA legend being led away in cuffs. https://t.co/IVwUHJYJs6 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 19, 2021

In September, former Light Heavyweight champion (and Sonnen opponent) Jon Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and felony headbutting a police cruiser charges (that last one I translated into non-legalese for you) after a drunken altercation with his fiance.

And then in October, former UFC fighter Anthony Rocco Martin urinated on a casino floor and then punched a security guard over it.

We’ll keep you in the loop as more details come out about this incident.

UPDATE Well it didn’t take long for Jon Jones to drop a little ‘I see you’ at Chael, who has been literally roasting Jones for months over his Las Vegas incident.