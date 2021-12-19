Jorge Masvidal responds to Jake Paul callout: ‘You can’t afford me’

Jake Paul has done a masterful job of building up a boxing career by beating carefully selected celebrities and MMA fighters. He’s now 5-0 doing it, with his last fight on Saturday night a crushing KO of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

With the formula working so well, of course he’s going to go back to it as much as possible. Immediately after the Woodley knockout (watch it here), he got on the mic and called out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, who were both in attendance at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida for the event.

Nate at least had a good excuse: his longtime training partner and friend Chris Avila was fighting on the prelims (another smart booking by Paul’s team). Masvidal? He says he was there to cheer on NFL running back Frank Gore, who lost to NBA all star Deron Williams on the undercard (watch the bizarre highlights here). Both men apparently left before Paul knocked out Woodley, and their absence was noted by Jake.

“Masvidal and Nate Diaz - y’all are b—ches for leaving this arena, because I know you don’t want that s—t,” Paul declared. “So get out of your contract with daddy Dana and I will f—k you up too.”

Following the fights, “Gamebred” posted up a video congratulating Gore on his first boxing bout before turning his attention to Jake Paul.

Fuck I’m utterly bored pic.twitter.com/VetvSPYh9a — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 19, 2021

“Now to address that little b—ch, what’s-his-face. That f—k,” Masvidal said. “Listen, man. You can’t f—king afford me. You understand? Me and all the other names you mentioned, you can’t afford. I know what you pay, and you talk a big game. You say $50 million here, $50 million there. But bulls—t.”

“If that was the case, Floyd Mayweather would’ve took the fight with you. But he hasn’t because you don’t generate that kind of revenue. You’re giving out free tickets. You’ve got street teams giving out free tickets, man. Who are you selling dreams to? You can’t afford me to come over.”

“So let me tell you a little secret about me you didn’t know,” Masvidal continued. “I fight for money, or to fight the best in the world. You’re neither, you understand? I know it hurts.”

“I tell you what. Come on over to UFC, sign a one-fight deal, and let Dana give you whatever he’s got to pay you. I’ll break your jaw in front of the whole world man, I promise you. If you really want it, come get it. Man to man, none of that boxing s—t, where I can’t slam you on your spinal cord and leave you in a wheelchair for life. Come on over so we can do everything. If you want, it’s here, if not, shut the f—k up.”

Jake Paul's post-fight interview after knocking out Tyron Woodley.



"Jorge and Nate, y'all are some bitches for leaving this arena because I know you don't want that s--t."#PaulWoodley #PaulWoodley2 pic.twitter.com/XEQLxTRzHM — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 19, 2021

Masvidal is currently recovering from a rib injury that took him out of a welterweight contender showdown at UFC 269 against Leon Edwards. Before that his 2020/2021 involved back to back losses to champ Kamaru Usman in big money fights that cemented “Gamebred” as one of the UFC’s biggest draws. As one of the promotion’s main needle movers, don’t expect ‘Daddy Dana’ to let Masvidal cross over to boxing any time soon, it’s just not going to happen.

Nate Diaz, on the other hand, has just one fight left on his contract with the UFC....