Knockout! Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 full fight video highlights

By Dan Hiergesell
Jake Paul put a stamp on his rivalry with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last night (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) live on Showtime PPV and FITE.tv from inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, as “Problem Child” demolished “Chosen One” with a sixth-round knockout.

Woodley started a little faster than last time but he still had trouble getting inside as Paul kept him at distance with a stiff jab. Paul gained the momentum in Round 2 when he landed a power right. Woodley responded by initiating a lot of tie ups inside and throwing some short body shots.

An accidental elbow in the third round badly cut Paul on his head. Woodley took advantage of the bloody moment to rush the social media star with a combination that put Paul on his heels. Woodley ended up taking Paul down in the fourth and was warned by the referee that he’d take a point if it happened again.

Both fighters were exhausted in the later frames, often tying up without a single punch being thrown. That was until the sixth round when Paul landed a ridiculous overhand right that stiffened “Chosen One” like a plank. Woodley crashed to the canvas and the fight was over.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

For complete ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ results and coverage click here.

