Knockout! Watch Ricky Simon put Raphael Assuncao to sleep - UFC Vegas 45

By Dan Hiergesell
Ricky Simon captured the biggest win of his career earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the bantamweight contender stopped veteran Raphael Assuncao with a second-round knockout (punches).

Simon was all over Assuncao from the early going and scored some valuable takedowns. The wild bantamweight kept the pressure up into the second, but this time he did damage with his hands. Simon caught Assuncao with a big right hand to the side of the head. Assuncao fell back into the cage and Simon moved in for a final right hand to seal the deal.

Check out the finish above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Simon, 29, has now won his last four trips to the Octagon after losing back-to-back fights to Urijah Faber and Rob Font in 2019. This win should land Simon in the top 15 heading into next year and he’s going to be an interesting addition to the title picture that already features a collection of dangerous contenders and top finishers.

