As soon as Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 wraps up later tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) live on Showtime PPV and FITE.tv from inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, fight fans can check out the live post-fight press conference in the above video player for all the best reaction.

This will be the second time Paul and Woodley are meeting inside of the boxing ring. Their first meeting came back in August as Paul outlasted the former UFC welterweight champion to win a split decision. Paul was expected to take on Tommy Fury tonight on PPV before an injury knocked him out of action and “Chosen One” stepped in.

