Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley went to war a second time tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida in the main event of Showtime Boxing: “Paul vs. Woodley 2.” Not all that long ago, Paul wrote off the idea of rematching Woodley. The time for that bout had seemingly passed, and Paul was ready for a new challenge. When Tommy Fury withdrew from his match up vs. Paul just a couple weeks out from the event, Woodley was ready and willing to jump back in opposite his heated rival.

What was at stake in tonight’s main event? Pride, mostly. Paul was looking to continue his undefeated rise through the unofficial boxing ranks, whereas Woodley was trying to avenge his own performance.

Follow along below for live updates and highlight clips:

Tyron Woodley enters the ring for his rematch against Jake Paul #PaulWoodley2 pic.twitter.com/vtu5tcLQIl — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 19, 2021

Round One

His early punches are blocked, but it’s Woodley throwing to start! Paul sneaks a jab through the guard then targets the mid-section. A couple clinches without much action eat up the middle of the round. Woodley keeps the jab active, takes another body shot. Woodley connects with a left hook. Body jab from Paul. Another. Bit of a nothing round. 10-9 Paul

Round Two

Paul scores first with another body shot, which is clearly a focus for him. He comes over the top with a solid right hand soon afterward. Lots of holding from both men. Woodley goes body-head and lands. Paul connects with a good left hook ... then another clinch. Paul lands a nice combination from inside the pocket. Not an active round, but a more clear one for “The Problem Child.” 10-9 Paul

Round Three

Paul lands a pair of rights to start the round. Woodley connects with a pair of overhands of his own, his best connections of the match so far! Woodley follows up with a combo. Paul rips the body with a right hook. Stiff jab from Paul, then an uppercut. Woodley lands a glancing right before another clinch. 10-9 Woodley

Round Four

Paul again lands to the body with a 1-2. Woodley sneaks an uppercut through the guard. Uppercut to the body from Paul. Woodley clinches up and lands some okay shots to the body from in-close. Woodley double leg takedown! I don’t think that’s allowed. Body jab from Paul. So much clinching. To quote the referee, “Come on, y’all!” Major nothing round. 10-9 Woodley

Round Five

If you love clinching, this is your fight! Double jab from Paul. Rare combination from Woodley. Continued clinch work between every other punch. No one is really able to take control of the flow. The highlight of the round is likely another clash of heads! 10-9 Paul

Round Six

Body jab from Paul ... followed by a clinch. Nice body-head 3-2 from Paul lands. Stiff jab from Woodley, but Paul answers with a 1-2-3. Nice counter uppercut from Woodley. Each of these lands is getting interrupted by a clinch. Ugly attempt at a combo from Paul. HOLY CRAP, PAUL LANDS A GIGANTIC RIGHT HAND AND WOODLEY IS ASLEEP! UNBELIEVABLE!

JAKE PAUL PUT TYRON WOODLEY TO SLEEP! pic.twitter.com/94fqezMqGe — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 19, 2021





Result: Jake Paul defeats Tyron Woodley via sixth-round knockout

