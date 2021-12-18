Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus faced off in a Heavyweight clash tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Daukaus began the bout with movement and feints, but Lewis was slowly backing him towards the fence. Daukaus landed first with a heavy low kick, but Lewis returned the favor not long afterward. Both men landed in the first true exchange of the fight two minutes in. Daukaus chopped the lead leg a couple more times. Lewis suddenly started flurrying, and he stunned Daukaus! The Philadelphian managed to grab a clinch momentarily, but “The Black Beast” created enough space to land a few more right hands.

Daukaus slumped to the floor, and that was that.

It’s been a while since Lewis just ran through someone, but that’s precisely what happened here. It’s an important lesson: Lewis may struggle vs. elite Heavyweights, but he can still crush anyone below those ranks. After this win, Lewis has scored more knockouts than any other fighter in UFC history.

Result: Derrick Lewis defeats Chris Daukaus via first-round knockout

