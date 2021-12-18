“Paul vs. Woodley 2” results live online: Jake “The Problem Child” Paul is set to rematch former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight kingpin, Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley, TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) from inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., streaming online via Showtime / FITE.tv pay-per-view (PPV) with a 9 p.m. ET start time. Paul defeated Woodley via split decision three months ago, a result that did not sit well with “The Chosen One.” In the PPV co-main event, seven-division world champion and current unified women’s Featherweight champion, Amanda Serrano, will face 135-pound titleholder Miriam Gutierrez. And three-time NBA all-star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Deron Williams, will take on former NFL running back, Frank Gore, in a four-round Heavyweight special attraction.

