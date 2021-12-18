Former NBA all-star, Deron Williams, outlasted the NFL’s No. 3 all-time rushing leader, Frank Gore, earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) live on Showtime PPV and FITE.tv from inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The two world-class athletes met in an exciting four-round exhibition boxing match.

Williams looks real technical in the early going as he defended nicely, countered with quick combinations, and launched crisp right hands from range. Gore showed a nice jab, but he struggled to get inside to land his power shots.

The second round saw Gore land a huge right hand that wobbled Williams. The former NBA star was able to recover and rushed Gore with a wild combination. Gore was on his heels and Williams pushed him through the ropes and tried to land a punch while Gore was on the ground. The referee stopped the action and when it continued Gore rushed Williams and ended up pushing him through the ropes.

Both athletes tired in the third round as more shenanigans occurred along the ropes. Williams was the aggressor and landed the better shots, but Gore was hanging in. Gore landed a nice right in the fourth and final frame as he needed something to gain some momentum back. Williams was hard to hurt as the former NBA all-star countered with dirty boxing inside and kept pushing forward. In the end, it was Williams who walked away with the split decision win.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

From the hardwood to the ring @DeronWilliams is prepared for his boxing debut ⭐#WilliamsGore

Camera man didn't flinch when Gore came through the ropes #PaulWoodley



(via @SHOsports)

pic.twitter.com/6R9On7HUI9 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 19, 2021

