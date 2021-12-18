So this is Christmas ...

And what have you done ...

Another year over ...

And a new one just begun ...

And so this is Christmas ...

I hope you have fun ...

The near and the dear ones ...

The old and the young ...

John Lennon wrote that song nearly 50 years ago … and it’s weirdly prescient for tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2022).

Jake Paul fights later this evening on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV), and no matter how much we scream, yell, cajole (I love that word) or complain about the fact that some YouTube carny came into a sport we hold sacrosanct in this country… we’re the ones who are wrong.

Yeah, we’re wrong. This is combat sports, baby.

This is the sector of the world that loves Bob Sapp and witnessed 45-year-old George Foreman ruin Michael Moorer’s actual career, all the while calling Frye-Takyama the greatest thing in sports history.

So, this is Christmas.

And what have you done, you’ve unleashed a nightmare … whose gone on and won.

Sadly, it won’t be the YouTuber battling the Love Island-inhabiting brother of the sport’s Heavyweight champion, instead you get him fighting the same mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, Tyron Woodley, this website and every other website called washed less than three years ago.

Yet, he’s getting a six-figure payday, and Dana White pays his fighters less than I could make from calling the fight on YouTube.

Merry Christmas!

MMAmania.com will have LIVE coverage of the “Paul vs. Woodley 2” PPV main card TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) right here. The FITE/Showtime PPV kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, with Paul and Woodley likely to make the walk closer to midnight.

For more news and detailed information on “Paul vs. Woodley 2” click here. For the complete PPV fight card and untelevised “Prelims” lineup click here. Bet on the full Paul-Woodley 2 card at DraftKings Sportsbook.