As soon as UFC Vegas 45 wraps up tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event clash between heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus, a co-headliner pitting former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson against Belal Muhammad, and a lightweight barn burner featuring Carlos Diego Ferreira and Mateusz Gamrot, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 10:15 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

