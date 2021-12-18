Derrick Lewis delivered the goods yet again earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as “Black Beast” put a stop to Chris Daukaus with a vicious first-round knockout (highlights HERE).

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC Vegas 45 spit out a list of memorable fights, finishes, and Octagon carnage. Check them out below and let us know your favorite:

Women’s strawweight fighter Amanda Lemos went toe-to-toe with veteran Angela Hill in an exciting three-round war, which saw the Brazilian escape with a split decision

Bantamweight contender Ricky Simon earned the biggest win of his career with a knockout over Raphael Assuncao (see it HERE)

Mateusz Gamrot finished lightweight contender Carlos Diego Ferreira with a vicious knee to the body

Featherweight veteran Cub Swanson looked incredible with a first-round knockout finish over hard-nosed brawler Darren Elkins (highlights HERE)

Gerald Meerschaert pulled off a comeback finish over Dustin Stoltzfus with a third-round submission

Melissa Gatto stopped Sijara Eubanks with a nasty third-round kick to the body (watch HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 45 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill

Performance of the Night: Cub Swanson

Performance of the Night: Melissa Gatto

For complete UFC Vegas 45 results and coverage click here.