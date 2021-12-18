The knee from @Gamer_MMA proves enough in this one. #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/FJxG3R4XIa

Mateusz Gamrot pushed his lightweight stock to another level earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Gamer” stopped veteran contender Carlos Diego Ferreira via second-round TKO (knee to the body).

Ferreira looked good in the early going compared to his last Octagon outing, but he was still losing most of the striking and grappling exchanges with Gamrot. In the second, Gamrot was able to land a vicious knee to the ribs of Ferreira during a transition along the cage. Ferreira immediately looked up at the ref to say he had enough and the fight was called off as Gamrot was applying a rear-naked choke.

Check out the stoppage above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Gamrot, 31, has now won his last three trips to the Octagon and is going to be ranked in the lightweight top 15 next week. The former KSW lightweight champion looks like a true contender at 155 pounds, but the competition is going to get a lot stiffer as “Gamer” climbs the rankings in 2022. He called out Michael Chandler after this win, but that’s unlikely to happen at this point in time.

