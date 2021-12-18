Cub Swanson turned back the clock earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight veteran stopped Darren Elkins with a brutal first-round TKO (wheel kick and punches).

Swanson looked tremendous in the early going as he picked Elkins apart from range. Elkins kept plodding forward like he usually does, but Swanson was too slick on his feet and maintained the pressure. After a few punches wobbled Elkins along the cage Swanson launched a spinning kick that caught “Damage” in the face. It was all that was needed for Swanson to get the finish.

Check out the knockout stoppage above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Swanson, 38, is now 3-1 in his last four trips to the Octagon, losing only to Giga Chikadze this past May. He may be out of his prime and no longer a top contender, but Swanson clearly has a lot left in the tank and remains one of the more dangerous strikers in the packed 145-pound division.

