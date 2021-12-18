HE NEEDED A FINISH AND HE GOT IT! GM3 was down two rounds before sinking in the RNC!!! #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/sYY4LDh2mf

Middleweight contender Gerald Meerschaert scored his third-straight submission finsh earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “GM3” stopped a very game Dustin Stoltzfus via third-round rear-naked choke.

After two exciting rounds that saw a ton of good grappling, submission attempts, transitions, and offensive output, Meerschaert turned the pressure up in the third when he took the back of Stoltzfus. “GM3” is one of the best submission finishers in the UFC today so it was only a matter of time before he applied the choke and got the stoppage.

Check out the submission finish above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Meerschaert, 34, has now won all nine of his UFC victories by way of submission or TKO. He’s had some minor hiccups along the way, including a 17-second knockout loss to Khamzat Chimaev in 2020, but “GM3” is quickly climbing the 185-pounds rankings and could get a top 15 ranking next week.

For complete UFC Vegas 45 results and coverage click here.