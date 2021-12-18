Melissa Gatto maintained her undefeated record by becoming the first fighter to stop veteran Sijara Eubanks earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, earning a third-round TKO finish.

Gatto impressed from the opening bell by utilizing her ground game to gain control of Eubanks and earning some momentum for their women’s flyweight clash. Eubanks is tough as nails and wasn’t going to go away, but Gatto ended up launching a piercing front kick to begin the third round that caught Eubanks to the body. Eubanks fell to the canvas and Gatto followed up with a few shots before the referee stepped in.

Check out the impressive stoppage above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Gatto, 25, is now 8-0-2 in her professional career and 2-0 under the UFC banner. She’s quite skilled and showcased her complete game tonight against a proven veteran like Eubanks. With limited contenders at 125 pounds Gatto will be a name to watch entering the new year.

