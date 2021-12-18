Justin Tafa may have been the first UFC heavyweight to miss weight, but the knockout artist made up for his scale fail with a vicious head kick knockout over Harry Hunsucker earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hunsucker unexpectedly threatened with an early kimura attempt, but Tafa was able to show off some of his ground skills and avoided anything serious. Once the action returned to the feet Tafa pushed forward for offense. Hunsucker was forced to cover up and move along the cage. The second he turned around Tafa launched a head kick that put him down for the count.

Check out the finish above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Tafa, 28, returned to the heavyweight win column with this win after losing consecutive decisions to Jared Vanderaa and Carlos Felipe. If Tafa is able to keep his weight in check he could be an interesting piece to the heavyweight division entering 2022, especially with this type of finishing power.

