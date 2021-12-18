Raquel Pennington scored her third-straight win earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the former women’s bantamweight title challenger stopped Macy Chiasson via second-round submission (guillotine choke).

Despite filling in on short notice and missing weight Chiasson came out firing and tried to out-strike Pennington. She did well at first, but Pennington is tough as nails and kept the pressure up. In the second, Pennington was able to bring the action along the cage and grab a hold of Chiasson’s neck. She applied a tight guillotine choke and forced Chiasson to drop to the canvas and eventually tap.

Check out the finishing sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Pennington, 34, is now 3-0 since losing to Holly Holm by decision back in 2020. The former title challenger seems to be hitting her stride once again and could very well move into the division’s top five sometime next year.

