Don’tale Mayes scored the biggest win of his MMA career earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the heavyweight prospect stopped veteran Josh Parisian with a third-round TKO (elbows).

Mayes was in control from the opening bell as he steered away from his striking and decided to control Parisian with his grapping. Parisian was able to scramble a few times, but Mayes was top heavy and did well to stay in position. In the third, Mayes got top control again and locked Parisian up in a crucifix. From there, Mayes unloaded short elbows for the eventual stoppage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Mayes, 29, now has back-to-back wins after defeating Roque Martinez via decision back in Nov. 2020. It will be interesting to see what Mayes can do if he stays healthy and starts getting matched up against tougher competition in 2022.

