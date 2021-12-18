 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knockout! Watch Don’tale Mayes batter Josh Parisian for late stoppage - UFC Vegas 45

By Dan Hiergesell
Don’tale Mayes scored the biggest win of his MMA career earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the heavyweight prospect stopped veteran Josh Parisian with a third-round TKO (elbows).

Mayes was in control from the opening bell as he steered away from his striking and decided to control Parisian with his grapping. Parisian was able to scramble a few times, but Mayes was top heavy and did well to stay in position. In the third, Mayes got top control again and locked Parisian up in a crucifix. From there, Mayes unloaded short elbows for the eventual stoppage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Mayes, 29, now has back-to-back wins after defeating Roque Martinez via decision back in Nov. 2020. It will be interesting to see what Mayes can do if he stays healthy and starts getting matched up against tougher competition in 2022.

For complete UFC Vegas 45 results and coverage click here.

