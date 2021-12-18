 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Submission! Watch Jordan Leavitt choke out Matt Sayles with inverted triangle - UFC Vegas 45

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Jordan Leavitt got back into the win column earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Monkey King” stopped the returning Matt Sayles with a second-round submission (inverted triangle).

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 45 On ESPN+

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Dec 18, 2021, with a battle of Top 10-ranked Heavyweight knockout artists, as Derrick Lewis (No. 3) takes on Chris Daukaus (No. 7). In UFC Vegas 45’s co-main event, top Welterweight contenders — No. 5-seeded Stephen Thompson and No. 10-ranked Belal Muhammad — look to make a 170-pound statement at each others’ expense.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Sayles tried to keep his distance early and unload his power punches, but Leavitt did a good job getting inside, bringing the fight to the canvas, and threatening with multiple submissions. Sayles did well to defend, but Leavitt was able to lock up a slick inverted triangle choke in the second round. It looked like Sayles was in a good enough position to get out of the choke, but Leavitt tightened his legs and forced the tap.

Check out the finish above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Leavitt, 26, is now 2-1 under the UFC banner and gets back into the win column after suffering a decision loss to Claudio Puelles back in June. “Monkey King” will have to show more on the feet to be a real force at 155 pounds, but he’s clearly one of the better up-and-coming grapplers in the weight class.

For complete UFC Vegas 45 results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...