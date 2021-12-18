Jordan Leavitt got back into the win column earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Monkey King” stopped the returning Matt Sayles with a second-round submission (inverted triangle).

Sayles tried to keep his distance early and unload his power punches, but Leavitt did a good job getting inside, bringing the fight to the canvas, and threatening with multiple submissions. Sayles did well to defend, but Leavitt was able to lock up a slick inverted triangle choke in the second round. It looked like Sayles was in a good enough position to get out of the choke, but Leavitt tightened his legs and forced the tap.

Check out the finish above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Leavitt, 26, is now 2-1 under the UFC banner and gets back into the win column after suffering a decision loss to Claudio Puelles back in June. “Monkey King” will have to show more on the feet to be a real force at 155 pounds, but he’s clearly one of the better up-and-coming grapplers in the weight class.

For complete UFC Vegas 45 results and coverage click here.