Derrick Lewis became the UFC’s all-time knockout leader earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Black Beast” flattened surging heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus with a first-round finish in their main event.

Daukaus used his speed and footwork to hit Lewis with leg kicks in the early going. Lewis kept his composure and waited for his window of opportunity. It came. “Black Beast” launched a flurry of punches that hurt Daukaus along the cage. Daukaus somehow recovered, but Lewis leveled him with three brutal right hands that slept Daukaus.

It was a big performance by Lewis, who was coming off a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane back in April. The knockout finish is the 13th of Lewis’ career and now leaves him as the sole owner of the UFC’s all-time knockout record.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

From the city of brotherly love! Philly's own @ChrisDaukausMMA makes the walk for his first main event #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/KbZbGmbMdH — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) December 19, 2021

