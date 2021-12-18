Fight fans will get another dose of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley later tonight (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) live on Showtime PPV and FITE.tv from inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, as “Problem Child” welcomes the former UFC welterweight champion back to the boxing ring for a short-notice rematch.

While Paul was originally expected to fight Tommy Fury in the main event it will now be “Chosen One.” Woodley was only given about two weeks to prepare for this fight, but the UFC veteran wasn’t going to pass up the chance to punch Paul in the face again. Remember, the two fighters met back in August in a lucrative PPV clash, which saw Paul edge out Woodley via split decision.

Luckily, fight fans will get more from this Paul vs. Woodley rivalry later tonight on PPV. Paul is offering a $500K knockout bonus this time around so there’s a really good chance we see the Woodley that we’ve wanted for years. If the former UFC champ does come to fight it could be a very long night for Paul.

It’s an exciting matchup to say the least and one that will attract a ton of eyes once again. But when exactly can we expect Paul vs. Woodley 2 to start?

Thanks to a fully-loaded PPV card featuring the return of women’s great Amanda Serrano and a Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore matchup, Paul vs. Woodley 2 is expected to begin sometime around 12:00 a.m. ET (Sunday). If things run late (or early) Mania will be sure to provide an updated start time for tonight’s Paul vs. Woodley 2 main event. Stay tuned!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s PPV main card HERE. The $59.99 Showtime PPV (also available on FITE.tv outside North America) kicks off at 9 p.m. ET (watch it here), with Paul and Woodley likely to make the walk closer to midnight. Bet on Paul-Woodley 2 at DraftKings Sportsbook.