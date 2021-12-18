A bantamweight bout between Raoni Barcelos and Victor Henry has been removed from tonight’s (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) UFC Vegas 45 card live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, after Henry tested positive for COVID-19. This is according to a recent report by MMA Junkie.

Henry, who was expecting to make his UFC debut this weekend, was stepping in on short notice for Trevin Jones. The former DEEP bantamweight champion was hoping to take advantage of the opportunity and build on his 21-5 professional record, but now he’ll have to look to 2022 for his UFC debut.

Barcelos, 34, will have to wait longer for his Octagon return as well. The Brazilian contender lost a decision to Timur Valiev in a Fight of the Night performance back in June. Before that, Barcelos had produced a 5-0 record as a member of the UFC roster.

After the last-second cancelation UFC Vegas 45 will now proceed as follows:

Main Card (ESPN+)

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad

Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill

Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker

Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto

Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell

Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian

Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles

