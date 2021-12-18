Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will collide inside of the boxing ring once again this evening (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) live on Showtime PPV and FITE.tv from inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Woodley, who lost to Paul via split decision back in August, is filling in on short notice for an injured Tommy Fury. The former UFC welterweight champion has had only two weeks to prepare for the rematch with Paul, but “Chosen One” believes he’s ready to avenge his previous loss and cash in on Showtime PPV.

For Paul, this is another opportunity for him to prove he’s getting better as a boxer and able to compete alongside professional fighters. The social media star did enough to defeat Woodley in their first meeting, but a statement can still be made this weekend if Paul can find a way to finish the former UFC king.

It’s a rematch that will close out 2021 in fashion. Check out below for all the ways to catch the action later tonight on PPV:

Start Time

Sat., Dec. 18, 2021, from inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Main card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“Paul vs. Woodley 2” main event will begin around 12:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. PT.

Online Viewing

“Paul vs. Woodley 2” PPV main card can be purchased through the Showtime Sports network for $59.99.

“Paul vs. Woodley 2” PPV main card can also be viewed through FITE TV for international viewers. That will also cost $59.99.

for tonight



#PaulWoodley II is available in so many locations on #FITE.



⏰Find your country, set your alarms, and get ready for the highly anticipated rematch.



[ Download the #FITEAPP https://t.co/XW1pxsGyUI ] pic.twitter.com/Hx0IipsLGA — FITE (@FiteTV) December 18, 2021

Television Viewing

“Paul vs. Woodley 2” PPV main card can be purchased through Showtime via Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, and Android TV.

You can also check with your local cable/satellite provider to order the “Paul vs. Woodley 2” PPV main card.

Mobile Viewing

“Paul vs. Woodley 2” PPV main card will be accessible through the Showtime app. Click HERE for details.

Main card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez

Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams

Yomar Alamo vs. Liam Paro

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s PPV main card HERE. The $59.99 Showtime PPV (also available on FITE.tv outside North America) kicks off at 9 p.m. ET (watch it here), with Paul and Woodley likely to make the walk closer to midnight.