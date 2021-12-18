The final UFC card of the year will unfold later today (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) as UFC Vegas 45 goes down live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus will lock horns in a pivotal main event matchup.

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson will be back in action when he takes on perennial contender Belal Muhammad, and rising lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot will try to win his third-straight when he takes on Brazilian veteran Carlos Diego Ferreira. Not to mention the return of former top contenders Raphael Assuncao and Cub Swanson.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 45’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad

Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill

Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker

Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto

Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell

Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian

Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

UFC Vegas 45: ‘Lewis vs. Daukaus’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC Vegas 45: ‘Lewis vs. Daukaus’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 45 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.