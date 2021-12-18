 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UFC Vegas 45: ‘Lewis vs. Daukaus’ TODAY on ESPN+

By Dan Hiergesell
The final UFC card of the year will unfold later today (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) as UFC Vegas 45 goes down live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus will lock horns in a pivotal main event matchup.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Dec 18, 2021, with a battle of Top 10-ranked Heavyweight knockout artists, as Derrick Lewis (No. 3) takes on Chris Daukaus (No. 7). In UFC Vegas 45’s co-main event, top Welterweight contenders — No. 5-seeded Stephen Thompson and No. 10-ranked Belal Muhammad — look to make a 170-pound statement at each others’ expense.

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson will be back in action when he takes on perennial contender Belal Muhammad, and rising lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot will try to win his third-straight when he takes on Brazilian veteran Carlos Diego Ferreira. Not to mention the return of former top contenders Raphael Assuncao and Cub Swanson.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 45’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)
7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus
Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad
Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill
Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon
Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker
Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto
Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell
Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson
Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian
Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

Television

Tablet/Mobile

Bars

  • Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 45 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

