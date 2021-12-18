The final UFC card of the year will unfold later today (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) as UFC Vegas 45 goes down live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus will lock horns in a pivotal main event matchup.
In addition to the heavyweight headliner, former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson will be back in action when he takes on perennial contender Belal Muhammad, and rising lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot will try to win his third-straight when he takes on Brazilian veteran Carlos Diego Ferreira. Not to mention the return of former top contenders Raphael Assuncao and Cub Swanson.
Take a look below at UFC Vegas 45’s complete fight card line up and start times:
Main Card (ESPN+)
7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT
Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus
Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad
Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill
Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon
Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins
‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT
Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker
Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto
Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell
Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson
Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian
Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles
Here are all the ways to catch the action:
Online
- UFC Vegas 45: ‘Lewis vs. Daukaus’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
- Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month.
Television
- UFC Vegas 45: ‘Lewis vs. Daukaus’ entire fight card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.
Tablet/Mobile
- UFC Vegas 45: ‘Lewis vs. Daukaus’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.
Bars
- Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 45 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.
