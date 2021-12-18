Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Social media star SteveWillDoIt has given UFC President Dana White one hell of a gift: a Maybach van painted with the Howler Head Whiskey logo all over it, worth about $300k per the man himself Deleonardis first posted about the gift about a week ago on his Instagram, but he uploaded a full YouTube video on the exchange on Thursday.

“Are you out of your f—king mind?” White incredulously asks in response.

SteveWillDoIt, real name Stephen Deleonardis, is a YouTube star and social media influencer. A co-founder of the NELK boys crew, Deleonardis is popular for his challenge videos and pranks. More to the point, Deleonardis and his crew are commonly hanging around UFC events backstage — he was the man who provided Tai Tuivasa with a shoe for his victory drink at UFC 269!

Now for some investigating: White just posted a selfie of himself getting pulled over. Is there even the slightest chance his traffic incident came from inside the Howler Head van?

Insomnia

It would appear Maki Pitolo has been cut after his recent loss to Dusko Todorovic.

❌ Fighter removed: Maki Pitolo — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) December 17, 2021

Charles Oliveira seemingly got goofed by someone’s photoshop.

Why Charles post a photoshopped picture of him punching Poirier in the face could’ve used a real pic from when they literally fought a week ago pic.twitter.com/nhLWprYqbj — MMA Gone Wild (@mmagonewild) December 17, 2021

By celebrity standards, Tom Holland’s hands don’t look bad! How many of y’all are seeing No Way Home tonight?

Which weight class would Spider-Man fight in?



(via louischandler / IG) pic.twitter.com/LoDCwK39cc — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 17, 2021

Some Derrick Lewis highlights, of the non-face punching variety:

Controversial opinion: boxing and weight lifting are too good for the Olympics anyway. The IOC is inept and corrupt to a level that even a Las Vegas MMA judge cannot match.

Regional MMA got a bit wild tonight.

These things happen in #MMA. #UFC fighter @Roxyfighter gets engaged moments after boyfriend hit with illegal knee while competing at #TitanFC73 https://t.co/hDUc2WbYbl — MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) December 18, 2021

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Body shots on the ground are underutilized! Also, we now know what Diego Brandao has been up to.

Alexey Polpudnikov mauls Diego Brandao with GNP early in R3 for the finish. That final shot to the body was the end. #ACA134 pic.twitter.com/SS7GlcbYo7 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 17, 2021

This is a real sneaky (and clearly, effective) position to land ground knees from.

Holy crap, this dude legitimately got Masvidal’d in a street fight. That’s not good!

Random Land

Frogs go to war!

Midnight Music: New York hip-hop trio Flatbush Zombies have been releasing tracks with Wu-Tang legend RZA. I like both halves of this collab, so here’s the latest!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.