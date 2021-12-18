Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 45 main event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 265-pound contender Derrick Lewis will look to blast his way back into the win column — and preserve his spot in the Top 5 — when he collides with up-and-coming heavyweight bruiser Chris Daukaus in the UFC Vegas 45 main event TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

Lewis (25-8, 1 NC) watched his four-fight win streak go up in smoke at the hands (and feet) of current interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. Prior to his “Bon Gamin” loss, “The Black Beast” smashed his way through the likes of Curtis Blaydes and Aleksei Oleynik, among others.

Daukaus (12-3) remains undefeated since crossing over from Cage Fury Fighting Championships back in summer 2020. The Philadelphian already holds a 4-0 record inside the Octagon and is fresh off his destruction of Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 266.

Don’t expect this to last all five rounds.

