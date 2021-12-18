Fresh off a stunning upset victory over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, the undefeated Jake Paul (4-0) — the biggest “celebrity” boxing star — has granted “The Chosen One” a reluctant second opportunity thanks (or no thanks) to an untimely injury to Tommy Fury.

The original match a few months ago marked Woodley’s boxing debut, and as the whole world witnessed, saw him fall to 0-1 (and get a suspect tattoo) and, subsequently, light a fire that he hopes to channel into an overwhelming amount of activity to stun the millions watching around the globe.

The Paul vs. Woodley rematch, which is scheduled for eight, three-minute rounds at 192 pounds, will go down TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) from inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., streaming on Showtime Boxing pay-per-view (PPV) at 9 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s PPV main card. The $59.99 Showtime PPV (also available on FITE.tv outside North America) kicks off at 9 p.m. ET (watch it here), with Paul and Woodley likely to make the walk closer to midnight.

Also on the Showtime PPV main card is one of the best female boxers in the world, the 41-1-1 multi-division champion, Amanda Serrano. She’s moving up yet another weight class to fight the Lightweight challenger, Miriam Gutierrez. Gutierrez (14-1) is fresh off a can-crushing rebound fight after challenging another great of the sport, Katie Taylor, and coming up short in a unification bout for the WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA Lightweight titles. Serrano is the odds-on favorite, coming into this bout riding a gaudy 27-fight unbeaten streak.

The PPV broadcast will also feature former NFL running back Frank Gore tangling with former NBA point guard Deron Williams. And getting back to serious boxing, we’ve got a surprisingly good fight between two young, undefeated Junior Welterweight talents in Yomar Alamo and Liam Paro to kickoff the show.

