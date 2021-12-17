Nate Diaz is impressed with Conor McGregor’s recent results.

True enough, McGregor has struggled as of late. The Irish superstar has only won a single cage fight in the previous five years, a quick destruction of a past-his-peak Donald Cerrone. Otherwise, McGregor has been stopped in three of his last four trips to the Octagon, including his most recent brutal leg break vs. Dustin Poirier.

Despite his recent results, McGregor is still talking like a Charles Oliveira title fight is next for him, and ... maybe it will be! However, the fight that makes the most sense is perhaps Diaz vs. McGregor 3, as their trilogy remains unresolved, and the two snipe at one another online frequently.

However, Diaz may not be interested. Earlier today, he expressed a lack of interest in fighting McGregor until the Irish athlete was back in the win column and had proved his leg was healed.

“I’m not fighting Conor until his leg grows back and he beats some people so we know he can even fight still till then. Can I get on January card @ufc Thanks”

McGregor has yet to respond (give it a day or two, and check back in!), but another interested party did take the bait. Poirier, who’s been doing his best to organize another match up vs. Diaz, merely wished the Stockton slugger a festive holiday.

If Diaz really does want a January scrap, Poirier seems to be his huckleberry.

The irony behind Diaz’s original tweet is clear: Diaz is also 1-3 in his last four dating back to his August 2016 loss to McGregor himself! Though both men are among the biggest draws in the sport, neither are racking up victories as of late, which is what makes the trilogy bout so compelling at the moment.

It remains to be seen what direction UFC looks for Diaz’s final fight on his contract.