Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley final staredown video

Social media sensation Jake Paul came face-to-face with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the conclusion of the “Leave No Doubt” ceremonial weigh ins on Friday, held in advance of their Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing rematch scheduled for tomorrow night (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Paul edged his way past Woodley in their first go-round last August, a cruiserweight affair that could have been easily been scored for “The Chosen One” with little controversy. As a result, “The Problem Child” offered Woodley a $500,000 bonus for knocking him out the second time around.

This weekend’s Showtime PPV will also feature a lightweight co-main event pitting pound-for-pound sensation Amanda Serrano against once-beaten rising star Miriam Gutierrez. In addition, the network has assembled a special “NBA vs. NFL” heavyweight attraction featuring former cager Deron Williams against ex-gridiron goon Frank Gore.

Elsewhere on the card, undefeated upstarts Liam Paro and Yomar Alamo get 10 rounds to settle their junior welterweight score.