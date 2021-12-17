Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 ceremonial weigh-in video stream, live results

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take center stage this afternoon LIVE at 4 p.m. ET for the ceremonial weigh ins from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla., just one day before their Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing rematch on Sat. night (Dec. 18) at nearby Amalie Arena.

For complete weigh-in text results from today’s early (and official) weigh ins click here.

Paul, who parlayed his social media fame into a successful celebrity boxing career, narrowly defeated Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, when they first went to war back in August. The $59.99 card is titled “Leave No Doubt” because both fighters want to make a definitive statement in “The Sunshine State.”

Which could be worth $500,000.

Tomorrow night’s co-main event features a lightweight showdown pitting pound-for-pound sensation Amanda Serrano against once-beaten rising star Miriam Gutierrez. In addition, the network has assembled a special “NBA vs. NFL” heavyweight attraction featuring former cager Deron Williams against ex-gridiron goon Frank Gore.

Elsewhere on the card, undefeated upstarts Liam Paro and Yomar Alamo get 10 rounds to settle their junior welterweight score. To check out the complete “Paul vs. Woodley” fight card and PPV lineup — as well as the list of untelevised “Prelims” bouts — click here. For more news and notes as well as PPV ordering information go here.