Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus staredown video from UFC Vegas 45 weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 265-pound contender Derrick Lewis will look to blast his way back into the win column — and preserve his spot in the Top 5 — when he collides with up-and-coming heavyweight bruiser Chris Daukaus in the UFC Vegas 45 main event tomorrow night (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch them face off at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 45 weigh ins above.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Dec 18, 2021, with a battle of Top 10-ranked Heavyweight knockout artists, as Derrick Lewis (No. 3) takes on Chris Daukaus (No. 7). In UFC Vegas 45’s co-main event, top Welterweight contenders — No. 5-seeded Stephen Thompson and No. 10-ranked Belal Muhammad — look to make a 170-pound statement at each others’ expense.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Check out their staredown below:

