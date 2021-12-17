Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus staredown video from UFC Vegas 45 weigh ins

This one won't go all 5 rounds @TheBeast_UFC vs @ChrisDaukausMMA closes out 2021 tomorrow night! [ #UFCVegas45 | Tomorrow LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/7LjNjqGD8P

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 265-pound contender Derrick Lewis will look to blast his way back into the win column — and preserve his spot in the Top 5 — when he collides with up-and-coming heavyweight bruiser Chris Daukaus in the UFC Vegas 45 main event tomorrow night (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch them face off at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 45 weigh ins above.

Also throwing hands on the UFC Vegas 45 fight card are welterweight title hopefuls Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad. “Wonderboy” is looking to stick around just a little bit longer in the 170-pound title chase, while Muhammad hopes fans will “Remember the Name” by taking out one of the top contenders in the division.

Check out their staredown below:

